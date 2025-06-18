Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Trainer: UFC Needs Another Conor McGregor to Spark a New Era of Superstars

Javier Mendez, the longtime coach of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has weighed in on the UFC’s current landscape, and he’s not pulling any punches. According to Mendez, the UFC is facing a shortage of true superstars, and the absence is being felt both in the cage and at the box office. He points to the recent loss of Alex Pereira as a blow to the promotion’s star power, suggesting that the UFC could use another Conor McGregor to ignite a new era of excitement and attention.

UFC Needs Another Conor McGregor, Says Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach

The UFC has always prided itself on being bigger than any one fighter, but even the most robust machine needs a little oil now and then. Mendez’s comments echo a growing sentiment among fans and insiders: the promotion is struggling to produce the kind of household names that can carry cards and draw mainstream attention. While the UFC continues to sell out arenas and rack up pay-per-view buys, the days of a single fighter dominating headlines seem to be on pause.

“The biggest criticism that I’m hearing about the UFC is that there’s not enough stars, so they’re struggling at times. I think Alex Pereira losing, I think that that hurt him some.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Mendez’s most famous pupil, was a dominant force in the lightweight division, retiring undefeated and leaving a legacy that’s hard to match. Despite his success, Khabib Nurmagomedov was never one to chase the spotlight. His rivalry with Conor McGregor, however, catapulted him into global fame, with their UFC 229 bout smashing pay-per-view records and making both men even bigger names.

Conor McGregor remains the gold standard for UFC superstardom. His ability to sell fights, stir controversy, and draw eyeballs is unmatched. Eight of the ten highest-grossing UFC pay-per-views were headlined by McGregor, and his crossover appeal brought new fans to the sport. Even fighters who shared the cage with him, like Khabib and Nate Diaz, saw their profiles and paychecks soar as a result.

With McGregor’s star power dimming and Khabib retired, the UFC is on the hunt for its next breakout attraction. Fighters like Alex Pereira have shown flashes of that potential, but losses and a crowded field have made it tough for anyone to seize the spotlight for long. Promoters and pundits alike are asking: who will be the next fighter to transcend the sport and bring in a new wave of fans?