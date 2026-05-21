Gina Carano’s coach reveals that she’s “gutted” following Ronda Rousey defeat

Gina Carano’s coach John Wood has spoken of his student’s emotions following her one-sided loss to Ronda Rousey.

In her first fight in mixed martial arts for 17 years, Gina Carano went head to head with Ronda Rousey last weekend. Unfortunately for Gina, she wasn’t able to come out on top, and she was submitted in a matter of seconds by the former UFC champion.

Of course, this was the result that many had anticipated, but Gina Carano has a lot of pride, and she was clearly disappointed in the wake of the result, as anyone would be. Still, she didn’t rule out the possibility of getting back in there for another fight.

In a recent interview, Gina Carano’s coach John Wood had the following to say about how it all played out.

Gina Carano’s coach on her reaction to defeat

“She was ready. The camp was taken serious. She put in six months of work. Anybody that says it was rigged, she’s gutted. No one wanted to get out there and fight more than her. She was ready.”

“She was upset she let us down or upset that we didn’t get to have the fight [we wanted],” Wood said. “It’s never about us but for her; there are fighters that are fighters, and then there are fighters that are fighters, and Gina is one of those. She wants to get down. She’s down to scrap. In the gym, a lot of the training was getting her not to have such a crazy brawl.

“She even told me, and we spoke afterwards, that’s the best she’s ever felt in her whole career. Calm, focused, and knowing she did a proper camp. Just didn’t get to use anything that we worked on. I think she really wanted to show all the improvements that she made.

“Had we been able to keep it on the feet and go, there was nothing going to be but hurtful intent in those punches. Just like Ronda. Her intent was to take her down and break her arm, and she almost did! You can be as friendly as you want, but those girls were in there to do harm to each other … she’s definitely gutted and heartbroken that she didn’t get to display all the hard work she put in.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting