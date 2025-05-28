Tony Ferguson wants coaching showdown if the chance comes back: ‘I’d clean the mats with Khabib Nurmagomedov’

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has revealed that he would be interested in coaching opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov, perhaps on a season of The Ultimate Fighter, in the future.

While it may be fun for critics to dunk on him these days, true fans remember the glory days of Tony Ferguson. In addition to being one of the best lightweights on the planet, he was also one of the outright best fighters in the sport of mixed martial arts. Of course, he went on a historic losing run and ultimately left the UFC, but nobody will forget what he brought to the dance during his prime.

One fight that did elude Tony Ferguson, however, was a showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite it being booked multiple times, it never came to fruition.

There were once rumors of the two coaching against each other on The Ultimate Fighter. In a recent interview, ‘El Cucuy’ addressed that idea.

Tony Ferguson still wants Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching gig

“As a matter of fact, Khabib and I, we were supposed to coach against each other in The Ultimate Fighter, and everything was signed. I don’t know if anybody knows that, but that was around the time that him and his cousin—he didn’t corner him in that fight, so he had some pretty big stuff that was going on. So, I mean, who knows with certain things, but you never wish bad luck for people—just keep building the legacies, I guess.”

“I would definitely take the opportunity to coach against him. He’s a knucklehead and he’s still fat—he wears that hat. I’d love to clean the mats with it! But I think that with the opportunity, instead of talking [expletive], I think it’d be interesting to see what kind of skill level each person has. You’re talking about—I mean, I was cornered or coached—was Brock, right? I think it’d be an interesting draw. So, I mean, Khabib, yeah, for sure—definitely.”