Conor McGregor’s return set to be part of huge sporting weekend in July

UFC star Conor McGregor‘s comeback fight after five years away has finally been announced – and as it turns out, there’s a whole lot more going on that day too.

Conor McGregor is easily the biggest star in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and nobody can deny that. Alas, after being gone for so long, many wondered whether or not he would ever opt to compete again. As it turns out, he is more than willing to step into the fire, as he prepares to square off with Max Holloway, a man he fought and defeated over a decade ago when both men were in the infancy of their UFC careers.

Holloway is widely considered to be the favorite, but Conor McGregor isn’t exactly the kind of guy who is going to back down from a challenge. Of course, the contest will take place at welterweight which certainly favors McGregor given his size, with Max being more used to featherweight and lightweight. Either way, this is going to be one of the most watched combat sports events of the year, and there’s a chance it could even surpass the White House card one month prior.

As noted by several on social media, however, Conor McGregor’s walk to the octagon isn’t the only thing that is going to get sports fans excited.

July 11 will feature two FIFA World Cup Quarter-final matchups and Conor McGregor's UFC return against Max Holloway at UFC 329 🤯



It doesn't get better than this in one day 🔥



(h/t xAlexTHFC/X) pic.twitter.com/4xZsqlEbLA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 19, 2026

Conor McGregor set for big weekend of sport

As previously noted, July 11th will mark McGregor’s return to active competition in mixed martial arts against Holloway. However, elsewhere in the United States, there’s another pretty notable event taking place – the 2026 World Cup.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, we will see two quarter-finals take place as part of the World Cup schedule with four nations attempting to take a big step towards lifting the trophy.

So, if you happen to be planning a big get-together for the Irishman’s comeback, it may be worth considering getting there early if you are a big football (sorry, ‘soccer’) fan. Who knows, maybe the US, Mexico or Canada will be mixing it up in one of those games if they can go on a run.