Carlos Prates teases massive showdown with Ilia Topuria after title win

Carlos Prates is eager to challenge Ilia Topuria in the future. Prates is currently riding a three-fight win streak and has knocked out two former UFC champions in his previous three outings.



For his next fight, “The Nightmare” has made it clear that he wants a shot at the welterweight title and will take no other fights in between.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MAY 02: (R-L) Carlos Prates of Brazil kicks Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Prates wants to fight the winner of the potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry bout that could happen in August. If Garry manages to dethrone Makhachev, he and the Brazilian have already decided that they would love to run it back in Brazil.



Reigning UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, on the other hand, will face current and two-time interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje on June 14 at the White House. The Georgian-Spaniard is confident that he will knock out “The Highlight” in Round 1, after which he plans to move up in pursuit of three-division glory and would love to take on pound-for-pound king and welterweight champion Makhachev.



Now Prates has another offer for the undefeated knockout artist “El Matador.”

Carlos Prates wants to fight Ilia Topuria after capturing the UFC welterweight throne

On The Ariel Helwani Show, “The Nightmare” expressed his desire to face “El Matador” if the latter moves up to 170 pounds. Prates sees a bout with Topuria as a “super fight” and also a “money fight.” Once Carlos Prates captures the welterweight belt, he plans to call out Topuria for a showdown. He told Helwani:

“I’m thinking about getting the belt and then maybe asking Topuria if he wants to come to 170. Let’s do this. Let’s dance.

Check out Carlos Prates’ comments about Ilia Topuria below: