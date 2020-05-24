Khabib Nurmagomedov Roasts Conor McGregor For His MMA GOAT List

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was not happy to see Conor McGregor rank himself as the second-best fighter ever. McGregor shocked fans and annoyed his rivals yesterday when he took to social media and started his GOAT thread in which he gave his opinion on the four greatest fighters ever and even ranked them.

Middleweight legend Anderson Silva topped the list. In second place was McGregor himself, although he notes if he had taken drug test failings into consideration, he would have ranked himself as the greatest fighter of all-time. Next is Georges St-Pierre and in fourth spot is current light-heavyweight king Jon Jones who was also not happy with the rankings.

Khabib Nurmagmedov Left Off Conor McGregor’s GOAT List

One obvious omission from the McGregor GOAT list is of course Nurmagomedov. The undefeated Russian has dominated all of his opponents, McGregor included during his impressive UFC run. Speaking out on social media Nurmagomedov slammed McGregor for ranking himself so highly and reminded his bitter rival about his history of tapping out in fights, he wrote.

“You tapped out in featherweight , you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight , you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors , you gave up more than GSP , Spider and Bones all together. you greatest UFC fighter in Twitter history.”

you greatest @ufc fighter in twitter history. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 24, 2020

Nurmagomedov hasn’t fought since beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 last year. He was supposed to meet Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but travel issues forced his withdrawal from the fight. As of right now, it remains unclear when he will fight again due to the fact his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is gravely ill due to complications stemming from catching the coronavirus.

Nurmagomedov wasn’t the only former McGregor opponent to fire back at the Irishman for ranking himself so high up on his own GOAT list. Nate Diaz took to social media to claim his win over ‘Notorious’ makes him the greatest fighter of all-time.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov attacking Conor McGregor for his GOAT list?