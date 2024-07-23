‘Mentally weak. Drug addict, needs rehab’ Sean O’Malley scolds Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley has taken aim at Conor McGregor.

O’Malley took to social media on Monday night and blasted the former UFC champ-champ out of nowhere saying he is no longer in the GOAT conversation. O’Malley also criticized McGregor calling him mentally weak and a drug addict.

Conor isn’t in anyone GOAT talk. Entertainment yes but skills, no. Has a really good left hand. Shit Cardio. Weak Jits. Decently athletic. Mentally weak. Drug addict, needs rehab. 1-4 last 5 fights. Still fan tho. Hope toe heals up — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 23, 2024

He then sent another tweet as he claimed McGregor fell off mightily and he misses the old Conor.

“Miss the old Conor 🙁 you fell off bud. Still a fan tho. I actually don’t care you are 1-4 in your last 5 I’m still excited to watch. Hope the toe is feeling better,” O’Malley added.

The tweets seemingly came out of nowhere as O’Malley blasted Conor McGregor, who he has talked about in the past playing a key role in his career, and being an influence for him. McGregor has also yet to respond to O’Malley’s messages and whether or not he will is to be seen.

Sean O’Malley vows to KO Merab Dvalishvili

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is likely to face Merab Dvalishvili next time out as he looks to defend his bantamweight title for a second time.

The fight has not been made official, but it has been rumored for The Sphere in September and O’Malley is confident when the fight happens he will KO Dvalishvili.

“I just feel like there’s nothing really he’s going to be able to do (to beat me). I’m going to try and sleep him the exact same time I slept Aljo (Aljamain Sterling). I’m gonna try and time it. That’s my goal,” O’Malley said on his podcast (via BloodyElbow).

O’Malley is coming off a lopsided decision win over Marlon Vera back in March to defend his bantamweight title for the first time.