Arnold Allen mocks English Football team “They shouldn’t have been in the final anyway.”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Arnold Allen

The English-born MMA fighter Arnold Allen had realistic expectations when it came to the national English football team competing in the Euros this past month. The 30-year-old athlete is set to compete this weekend at UFC 304 hosted in Manchester, England.

Arnold Allen and English Football

England started the Euro 2024 football tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia. Next, they had draws against Denmark and Slovenia. By the time the finals came around, England was set to face Spain on July 14. Spain had defeated Germany and France en route to the final match. ‘Almighty‘ Allen knew it was unlikely England would go home with the cup. Ultimately, England lost to Spain with a score of 2-1.

While speaking to Ariel Helwant on The MMA Hour, Arnold Allen explained: “They shouldn’t have been in the final anyway. To get there, playing the way we were playing, scraping by. I don’t think anyone was expecting to win it … Such great players but just can’t put it together as a unit.”

In the octagon, ‘Almighty’ is coming off of two high-profile losses against the unbeaten Movsar Evloev and former champion Max Holloway. Prior to these losses, the English athlete was on a ten-fight win streak in the UFC. Now, at UFC 304, Arnold Allen will be looking to get back into the win column but faces a stiff test against former kickboxer Giga Chikadze. The Georgian-born Chikadze has won the majority of his fights by way of knockout and will be looking for an impressive finish on July 27.

