Mike Perry responds to Conor McGregor firing him, challenges ‘Mystic Mac’ to step up and fight Jake Paul

It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor’s support of Mike Perry to turn to disdain after ‘Platinum’ came up short in his big-money boxing match with YouTube sensation Jake Paul on Saturday night.

Shortly after the BKFC’s undisputed ‘King of Violence’ went down in the sixth round, McGregor — who became a part owner in the promotion earlier this year — declared that Perry was fired.

“Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired,” McGregor wrote on X immediately following the fight.

Responding to his unceremonious dismissal during the post-fight press conference, ‘Platinum’ scoffed at McGregor’s power play, claiming ‘The Notorious’ has no authority to make that kind of executive decision.

Perry also questioned why McGregor never accepted Jake Paul’s challenge, suggesting the UFC megastar would take a worse beating than the one Floyd Mayweather handed him back in 2017.

“He doesn’t f*cking have a promotion,” Perry said. “Me and him are both owners of BKFC, so he can’t fire me. We can fight in bare-knuckle. Look at me, I lost to Jake Paul. Why don’t you go fight Jake Paul in boxing with the gloves on? I think it would be worse than Conor McGregor vs. [Floyd] Mayweather.”

McGregor vs. Paul likely hasn’t happened yet because there’s no way in hell Dana White would ever sign off on it. But with only two fights left on his UFC contract, we could very well see ‘Mystic Mac’ throw hands with ‘The Problem Child’ in the years to come.

Jake Paul’s KO of Mike Perry was the second-best finish on the night

In addition to seeing Jake Paul score his third-straight knockout, fight fans were treated to another impressive showing from undisputed featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano who made quick work of Stevie Morgan in the co-main event of the evening.

Both Paul and Serrano will return to the ring on November 15 when ‘The Problem Child’ meets ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in a controversial boxing clash live on Netflix.

But as impressive as Jake Paul’s performance against Mike Perry was, the Knockout of the Night undoubtedly went to Lucas Bhadi who absolutely bodied Ashton ‘H20’ Sylve in the middle fight of the main card.

It took Sylve a long time to finally wake up, but he eventually walked out of the ring under his own power. Still, the KO was so scary that ring announcer Joe Martinez asked the crowd and those watching at home to extend their thoughts and prayers to Sylve.

“Ladies and gentlemen, before we announce our winner, we ask you to please extend your thoughts and prayers to H2O Sylve and may God restore him.”

Sylve was dispatched to a local hospital but appeared to be in good spirits via a post on social media.