Conor McGregor Ranks Himself Second, Above ‘GSP’ & Jon Jones In GOAT Debate

Spread the word!













Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has been discussing who he thinks are the greatest MMA fighters of all time. The Irishman revealed he believes middleweight legend Anderson Silva is the best fighter in history. He went on to rank himself second the debate, Georges St Pierre third and current 205lb king Jon Jones in fourth place.

Speaking on social media McGregor started a “GOAT THREAD” which explains why ‘The Spider’ the greatest fighter ever and why he’ll “easily” unseat him by the time his own career is over, he wrote.

“The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT. My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1. However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily.”

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

McGregor went on to place St-Pierre at third in his list of MMA greats explaining that a “questionable decision” in the Johny Hendricks bout and the fact he “bottled” a fight with Silva prevents the Canadian from being top of his list.

“GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision,” McGregor explained. “Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe.”

Last on his list of greats is Jones who McGregor believes has had multiple unimpressive wins and some question decisions. ‘Notorious’ also points out Jones being hesitant about his move to heavyweight as a factor in his low ranking, he said.

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion.

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

McGregor concluded his GOAT thread by pointing out he hadn’t taken any failed drug tests into consideration when making his list. He also pointed out that if he had he would consider himself the MMA GOAT, he wrote.

“I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active. Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads. A true GOAT must do it all.”

I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active.

Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads.

A true GOAT must do it all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Do you agree with Conor McGregor ranking himself as the second greatest MMA fighter of all time?