Khabib & McGregor Suspended For UFC 229 Brawl

Five days after last weekend’s wild UFC 229, a few important details have emerged regarding Khabib and Conor McGregor’s brawl punishment. It’s no surprise to see both Khabib and McGregor suspended.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is investigating the post-fight brawl that saw ‘The Eagle’ soar into the crowd to fight McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. Three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates then jumped into the crowd to attack McGregor (yes, he threw the first punch in what looked like self-defense).

Those three were arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan police, but released when McGregor didn’t press charges. The NSAC released a statement detailing that they were still looking for one of the men who attacked McGregor. The commission withheld Khabib’s purse from the event but released McGregor’s. However, word came from the NSAC that both ‘The Eagle’ and McGregor would face complaints in the investigation. The two were temporarily suspended for 10 days and headed for a hearing in November.

However, as Ariel Helwani reported on tonight’s “SportsCenter,” the situation has evolved. NSAC Executive Director Bob Bennett informed Helwani that they would be temporarily suspended starting October 15 and then be up for a hearing on October 24:

Just reported on @SportsCenter: Per NAC executive director Bob Bennett, Conor and Khabib will be temporarily suspended on Oct. 15. Then at an Oct. 24 hearing in Vegas they will vote on if they will be indefinitely suspended pending the results of the investigation. (Cont’d) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 11, 2018

Helwani also cleared up the fact that Nurmagomedov had not been paid his purse. The surging champion claimed he would leave the UFC if his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov was released. That seems like a long shot.

What isn’t is both fighters facing sanctions. The NSAC paid McGregor but will also give him punishment for his physical involvement: