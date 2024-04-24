UFC star Conor McGregor wanted to give P. Diddy ‘A Left to the Chin’ during their 2014 meeting in L.A.

Long before Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist P. Diddy was being investigated for sexual assault and trafficking, UFC megastar Conor McGregor wanted to give the Bad Boy Records mogul a “left to the chin.”

In 2014, McGregor met P. Diddy — real name Sean Combs — at a college football game in Los Angeles where they shook hands and posed for a picture with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Appearing on the popular Irish program The Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, McGregor was asked about his interaction with Combs.

“P. Diddy’s a little up his own a**, to be honest,” McGregor said. “We were at a college football game – UCLA. But he is, you know, he didn’t even want to get in the picture. He barely shook my hand. I was about to give him just a left to the chin. This is LA, isn’t it? You just go around meeting people. I’m just having fun. P. Diddy’s on the bottom of the list of people I wanted to meet, especially after finally meeting him.”

P. Diddy is facing multiple charges, including rape and trafficking

P. Diddy, who previously went by the moniker Puff Daddy, rose to prominence in the late 90s and early 2000s while working alongside rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. and a slew of other stars signed to his record label, such as Lil’ Kim, Mase, Craig Mack, and The Lox. He also founded the urban clothing brand Sean Jean in 1998.

However, last month, the FBI raided homes owned by P. Diddy in both Florida and L.A.

The raids were tied to sex-trafficking allegations levied by multiple people claiming that he used his influence and wealth to sexually victimize and, in some cases, traffic them. In a slew of lawsuits filed against Combs, plaintiffs allege that he had raped them and/or trafficked them by coercing them to engage in sex with other men.

As news of the raids became public, rumors ran rampant that Combs had been taken into custody by the FBI.