Khabib Nurmagomedov Threatens To Leave UFC If His Teammate Is Released

Khabib Nurmagomedov threatens to quit the UFC should the UFC release his teammate in the fallout of the UFC 229.

This situation continues to get more and more interesting with each passing day. We have to start after the brawl that he started once diving over the Octagon onto Conor McGregor’s corner.

Thus, on Thursday, Khabib took to his official Instagram account to address the Las Vegas-based promotion and its President Dana White. The UFC lightweight champion does make some valid points when it comes down to the UFC not punishing McGregor for his actions in the bus attack at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event.

He still has issues with the comments made by the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion in the build to this fight as well.

“I would like to address @ufc. Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?”

Khabib also brought up how the UFC pulled his training partner, Zubaira Tukhugov, from his scheduled bout. Thus, if the UFC decided to fire Tukhugov then he is threatening to quit.

“If you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself.”

Finally, the UFC lightweight champion told the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commision) to keep his purse for this fight as they are already holding it.