Kelvin Gastelum has given his reaction to suffering a loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34.

Gastelum and Cannonier shared the Octagon this past Saturday night (Aug. 21). The action was held inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The middleweight clash went the distance and was Cannonier was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Gastelum hopped on his Twitter account to express his belief that he should’ve had his hand raised.

I think I won but whatever … — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 22, 2021

Congratulations to Jared Cannonier on a very competitive fight!

Small adjustments and we’re back on top!

Tonight just proved that! We’re very close to being the best in the world.

Almost there & On to the next one! — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 22, 2021

With the loss, Kelvin Gastelum has now gone 1-5 in his last six outings. In his rough stretch, he’s lost to current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, Darren Till, Jack Hermansson, Robert Whittaker, and now Cannonier.

As for Cannonier, he has bounced back from a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker. Cannonier is 4-1 in his last five outings. Cannonier was the number three-ranked UFC middleweight going into the bout and he’s likely to maintain his position with the win over the ninth-ranked Gastelum.

Also featured on the main card of UFC Vegas 34 was a battle between Mark Madsen and Clay Guida. Madsen won the fight via split decision. Parker Porter defeated Chase Sherman via unanimous decision, Saidyokub Kakhramonov pulled off a hail mary guillotine choke finish over Trevin Giles, and Vinc Pichel bested Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision.

A bout with title implications was also held at UFC Vegas 34. Alexandre Pantoja took on Brandon Royval in a bout to determine the number one contender for Brandon Moreno’s UFC Flyweight Championship. Pantoja won the fight via second-round submission courtesy of a rear-naked choke.