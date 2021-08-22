Likely earning his first shot at UFC flyweight gold, Alexandre ‘The Cannibal’ Pantoja is also primed for a title rematch against recently minted titleholder, Brandon Moreno — via an impressive second round rear-naked choke over the pressing, Brandon Royval to kick off the main card of UFC Vegas 34.

Opening up the main card portion of UFC Vegas 34 tonight, Pantoja and Royval got off to a frenetic pace early, with the Brazilian immediately engaging with clinch work and grappling exchanges, taking the latter’s back for the majority of the opening round.

Attempting to granby roll on cue, Royval almost set up his own heel hook attempt during a scramble, before he was clipped with what appeared to be a well-placed right hand during latter striking exchanges before the close of the first round.

Again taking Royval’s back in the opening minute of the second round, Rio de Janeiro native, Pantoja patiently locked his hands around Royval’s chin, forcing an eventual tap in the process — as he looks to meet with defending champion, Moreno following an initial clash on The Ultimate Fighter before a UFC Fight Night Santiago matchup back in May 2019. In both pairings, Pantoja emerged victorious.

Below, catch Pantoja’s submission stoppage over Royval.

How about THAT 😳 @PantojaMMA locks in the sub early in RD 2. #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/hv7Fcf4XbN — UFC (@ufc) August 22, 2021