Justin Gaethje doesn’t see Charles Oliveira as the best lightweight in the division even though he is the 155lb champ.

‘Do Bronx’ beat Michael Chandler via TKO at UFC 262. Oliveira is on a great run that has included him winning nine fights in a row and solidifying himself as the man to beat in the division. He has won in dominating fashion over some of the top fighters that include Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. The Brazilian is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division and has five wins via submission with three wins via KO/TKO during his 9 fight win streak.

Gaethje believes that Dustin Poirier is the top dog in the lightweight division, “As soon as Poirier fights Oliveira, if Oliveira beats him and really solidifies himself as the best…right now, he’s not the best. Right now, he’s still got some quit in him, and he hasn’t been tested by the best guys. I think Chandler did do that, but it’s a very favorable matchup for Oliveira, so we’ll see.I can’t give him credit now, but if he goes out there and beats Poirier, I’ll have no other choice but to give him the respect he deserves.” (H/T MMAnews)

Gaethje has his first fight since his title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 268 against Michael Chandler. The event is headlined by the rematch of Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington.

Poirier vs Oliveira is rumored to be in the works to headline UFC 269 on December 11th. Gaethje may have his questions about Oliveira answered sooner than later so it seems. Although he doesn’t have the definitive answer to the question, he does have his own predictions.

Justin Gaethje is predicting a sequel to his classic battle against Dustin Poirier 🔮



(via @Justin_Gaethje) pic.twitter.com/gBqkm09iLn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 11, 2021

A win over Chandler should insure a title fight for ‘The Highlight’ against the winner of Poirier and Oliveira. There’s a lot to look forward to as a fight fan in the near future. The lightweight division is at the forefront of that excitement.

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje’s assessment of Charles Oliveira?