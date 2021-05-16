Charles Oliveira has strugged notably with adversity in his career. He’s been dropped, submitted and stopped by strikes. Tonight, once more overcoming that hurdle — he finishes Michael Chandler to become the king of the lightweights.

in a fast-paced start, Chandler ate some notable early calf kicks, before almost locking up a guillotine as Oliveira shot for a double-leg. Giving up his back to Oliveira, the Brazilian threatened with a rear-naked choke which Chandler defended. Back to the feet, Chandler stunned and dropped Oliveira at the fence, riding out some very worrying adversity.

Beginning fast in the second round, Oliveira swarmed Chandler at the fence, stunning and dropping the Missouri veteran, before unloading with a barrage at the fence, stopping Chandler to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Catch the highlights from Oliveira’s title victory below.

