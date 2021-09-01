The undisputed lightweight title fight between reigning division champion, Charles Oliveira and the #1 ranked former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier is currently targeted to headline UFC 269 on December 11. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Undefeated in his last nine fights, Oliveira clinched the vacant undisputed lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 back in May at the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas — stopping former three-time Bellator lightweight kingpin, Michael Chandler with a rallying second round knockout.



Unbeaten in his last three, Dustin Poirier looks to go one better this time around and lift undisputed gold, having most recently headlining UFC 264 in July in his trilogy rubber match against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor — taking home a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO victory after the Dubliner suffered a fractured tibia in his left leg. MMA Fighting reporters, Damon Martin and Guilherme Cruz were first to report the targeted headliner.



Enjoying a splendid 2020, Oliveira, the promotion’s most prolific submission artist, headlined UFC Fight Night Brasilia on his return to home soil in March of last year — stopping former interim title chaser, Kevin Lee with a third round guillotine.



At UFC 256 in December, the Sao Paulo native met with former interim champion, Tony Ferguson — taking home a unanimous decision victory in a dominant three round performance.



Headlining UFC 262 in May, Oliveira survived an opening round knockdown against two-fight promotional veteran, Chandler, to stop the Sanford MMA staple with strikes early in the second frame.



Returning from a UFC 242 title unification loss to former kingpin, Khabib Nurmagomedov in September of 2019 — Lafayette fan-favorite Poirier headlined UFC Vegas 4 in June of last year, taking home a Fight of the Year unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker.



Taking main event status on ‘Fight Island’ in January at UFC 257, Poirier became the first to finish the aforenoted, McGregor with strikes in professional mixed martial arts — lodging an eye-catching second round knockout.



Pulling away and clinching bragging rights in a heated trilogy closer in July, Poirier emerged victorious following McGregor’s opening round leg injury.



UFC 269 takes place on December 11. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada — with Oliveira and Poirier expected to headline. A bantamweight title fight between two-weight queen, Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena is also slated to take place.