Watch: Conor McGregor Trains on the Beach, Draws Crowd Amid UFC Comeback Speculation

Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, has once again captured the attention of fight fans after posting footage of himself training on a beach in Ibiza. In the videos, McGregor can be seen hitting pads in combination, executing crisp striking techniques as a sizable crowd gathers to watch the spectacle.

Conor McGregor Draws Crowd While Training on the Beach, Teases UFC Comeback

The training session comes amid ongoing speculation about a potential return to the UFC. Conor McGregor is a pivotal figure in mixed martial arts. He began his professional career in 2008 and quickly rose to prominence, becoming the first UFC fighter to simultaneously hold titles in two weight classes, featherweight and lightweight. His rapid ascent was marked by a string of impressive victories, including a record-setting 13-second knockout of José Aldo to claim the featherweight championship at UFC 194.

Despite his historic achievements, McGregor has faced setbacks in recent years. He has not competed in the UFC since suffering a serious leg injury during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. A planned comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 was canceled just two weeks before the event due to a broken toe.

Since then, McGregor’s fighting future has been uncertain, with UFC President Dana White recently stating that a return is not imminent.

Outside the cage, McGregor has diversified his pursuits. In March 2025, he announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2025 Irish presidential election, shifting much of his focus toward politics. He has also faced legal challenges and controversy, including a civil court ruling in late 2024 that ordered him to pay significant damages for assault and rape, which resulted in the loss of several sponsorship deals.

Despite these developments, McGregor continues to tease a return to fighting. His recent training videos and social media activity suggest he remains interested in stepping back into the Octagon, though logistical and personal obstacles persist.