Jose Aldo and Floyd Mayweather have ‘Already agreed’ to a boxing match

Jose Aldo Jr and Floyd Mayweather Jr have reportedly agreed to a boxing match at some point in the future. The former UFC champion has added his name to the long list of people who are apparently going to box against Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Earlier this year, Jose Aldo retired from MMA and got a Hall of Fame spot for his lifelong career of greatness. Just last night, he made his professional debut in boxing with a unanimous decision victory over 0-3 Emmanuel Zambrano. Aldo is already booked for his next match against his former UFC opponent Jeremy Stephens. This fight is booked for Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1.

After his professional boxing debut victory, Brazil’s Aldo spoke with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz to discuss the Floyd Mayweather bout. Officially, this may be an exhibition, but not for the Brazilian. Jose Aldo explained:

“His side has already agreed, my side too. We’re now waiting for [the promoters] to get the deal done … It might be exhibition on [Mayweather’s] side, but not for me. It’s a punch to the face like always. He knows that.”

Floyd Mayweather keeping busy in retirement

After facing Conor McGregor in 2017, Floyd Mayweather called it a career and retired from professional boxing. Since then, the US-born athlete has taken exhibition bouts against Deji Olatunji, Mikuru Asakura, Don Moore, Logan Paul, and Tenshin Nasukawa. Upcoming he is already booked against Aaron Chalmers.

According to rumors, Floyd is due to have a boxing bout against Anthony Taylor, Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Manny Pacquiao, Henry Cejudo, and Ian McCall. Now, we can add Jose Aldo to the list.