All-time boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been keeping busy in retirement by taking on multiple exhibition bouts. The 45-year-old US-born athlete has participated in four exhibition boxing fights, with one more scheduled, since his final professional fight against UFC fighter Conor McGregor in 2017.

Since he retired from professional boxing in 2017, Mayweather has faced kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul, sparring partner Don Moore, and RIZIN fighter Mikuru Asakura. Upcoming later this year, the American boxer is booked against Deji, a UK celebrity YouTuber, on November 13.

However, exhibition fights will not be forever for Floyd Mayweather. According to Global Titans CEO Uday Singh, the 50-0 boxer is looking to put his unblemished record on the line and step back in the professional boxing circuit again, but they’re looking for the right opponent. Singh spoke with Insider.com and said:

“We do have plans to do a real fight which is not an exhibition fight with Floyd and someone else next year. We’re looking at Vegas as a venue, and that’s somewhere next year after October. We already talked and will announce names a bit later. These are very big names as we’ve had interest from a few people like Conor [McGregor] and Manny Pacquiao.”

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather had one of the biggest fights in boxing history when they fought in 2015. The US-born fighter has taken two fights in the Japanese MMA promotion RIZIN, and last month Pacquiao and Mayweather were photographed together at a RIZIN event alongside the organization’s promoter Nobuyuki Sakakibara. Sakakibara also worked with PRIDE FC.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci4ziOZvoAi/

Floyd Mayweather keeping busy making good money in exhibition matches

While professional boxing will be on the table soon, Uday Singh does admit that exhibition matches have been quite lucrative for the retired boxer. Speaking to Insider.com, he explained that for Floyd Mayweather’s last bout against Moore he made 25 to 30 million dollars. In his next fight against YouTuber Deji, Mayweather will see “Up to 30 million dollars.” According to earlier reports, for his two fights in RIZIN, the 45-year-old boxer has been pocketing 10 million dollars each.

The CEO Singh adds that they will happily re-enter the boxing business but it must be with the right business partner. He added:

