Jake Paul remains confident of securing a Floyd Mayweather fight but is insistent that the bout should be a professional contest.

Jake Paul is set to take on MMA legend Anderson Silva later this month on October 29, at the Dessert Diamond Arena in Glendale Arizona. For many, this challenge alone would be enough to focus on at once but Paul still continues to attempt to set up future fights.

The 25-year-old has been recently campaigning to be selected as Mayweather’s next opponent and Paul seems confident of his chances.

“I think he [Floyd Mayweather] would [fight me] if it was an exhibition for sure,” Paul told MMA Fighting. “The thing is I want it to be a real pro bout and take his undefeated record, which I don’t think he’ll risk.

“But I just think that makes the fight three times as big, three times as hyped. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

Mayweather recently fought on a Rizin FF show in Japan, where he took on Mikuru Asakura, knocking him out in the second round. Following that, the 45-year-old would quickly announce he would be taking on the Youtuber, ‘Deji’ in Dubai on November 13. in another exhibition bout.

Jake Paul reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s recent win

Paul was critical of Mayweather’s opponent, taking to Twitter to react to his fight against Asakura, telling Mayweather that he wanted his 0.

“It’s 2022, Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy fighting no-name guys, wasting his fan’s money, wasting his fan’s time,” Paul said on Twitter. “He doesn’t even know the names of the guys he’s fighting … to make some money to pay his tax bills.

“Floyd, I will fight you. And you know that’s one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. I weigh 175, you weigh 165 — we can get that done, make a couple $100 million.” (H/T MMAFighting)

“I definitely think there’s a fight for us in the future,” Paul said. “Whether it’s (an) exhibition or not, we’ll figure that part out.”

Who would win, Jake Paul or Floyd Mayweather?