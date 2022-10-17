It seems that a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather could still be on the cards.

Even now at the age of 45, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is still touring the world, making opponents look silly and picking up multi-million dollar cheques for his troubles.

Since he retired from professional boxing, Mayweather has competed in exhibition bouts against influencers, smaller kickboxers/MMA fighters, or a mix of both.

These bouts have allowed Mayweather to still earn a very good living with relatively no risk and the five-weight world champion is showing no signs of stopping. Mayweather has recently been pushing for a McGregor rematch to take place after his November 13 fight against YouTuber, Deji.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun,” Mayweather said. “Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition of a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition. I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.” (H/T TheMirror)

Conor McGregor responds

Taking to Twitter, McGregor would respond to professional boxer Claressa Shields, where the Irishman claimed he would “end Floyd.”

You’ve way more venom then Floyd. I beat Floyd if we rematch. Untold truth it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end floyd. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 17, 2022

