Floyd Mayweather vs. Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor set for 2023 after wild brawl at a media event

Floyd Mayweather has another fight booked, and this time it’s against an actual fighter, as opposed to a YouTuber.

The legendary ‘Money’ Mayweather has been having fun in the twilight of his career, notching easy victories over far lesser opponents for the money he’s so aptly nicknamed after. It looks like this charade will continue, with the announcement of his latest fight against Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor.

‘Pretty Boy’ was most recently in the spotlight due to a wild brawl against one of MMA’s most ridiculed fighters, Dillon Danis. Danis is scheduled to face English Youtuber KSI in a boxing bout, and during a staredown, Danis shoved his fist in KSI’s face and threw a drink at him. Taylor had no intention of letting this slide, as he and his entourage followed Danis and his crew outside of the venue, where a wild brawl took place. Giving Taylor some much-needed relevance.

This must have been enough relevance for Floyd Mayweather to take notice, as soon after word of their boxing bout was announced by none other than Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor himself on Twitter.

Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor set to become Floyd Mayweather’s latest victim

Using Twitter, Taylor announced his latest matchup against boxing phenom Floyd Mayweather:

“Next year I will be sharing the ring with the greatest fighter of all time which none other then @FloydMayweather my respect for this man is beyond. I might talk and fool around but I respect this man very much and vice versa!!! @FloydMayweather.”

Anthony Taylor last graced the boxing ring in an exhibition bout against Jack Fincham. Since it was an exhibition, there was no victor. According to sources, that exhibition made seven appearances inside the squared circle.

On the other side of the ring, will be boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather. Currently, his record sits at a perfect 50-0. He’s defeated the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, and many other boxing legends. It will be very interesting to see how ‘Pretty Boy’ combats a man with as much boxing experience as ‘Money’ Mayweather.

What’s your opinion on this fight, and do you think it’s just more easy money for Floyd Mayweather?