Jon Jones: More Likely to Check Into Rehab Than Step Back Into the Octagon Says UFC Veteran

Jones is classic Gamebred through and through. Asked for his read on whether MMA fans would ever see Jon Jones back in the Octagon, Masvidal shrugged off any sugar-coating and lobbed a haymaker of an answer.

Jon Jones has a better chance of going to rehab than fighting again

“I have no idea if Jon Jones comes back. I don’t really think yes or no,” Masvidal admitted, sounding much like every fight fan who’s been following Jones’s twisty, turny career arc. “Jon’s a wild man, and proven so.” In the world of MMA where being unpredictable is almost a job requirement, Masvidal seems to think Jones has built his own brand of chaos. According to Jorge, with Jon, you’re just as likely to see a comeback announcement as… well, something a little more tabloid-worthy.

Jorge Masvidal was speaking to CasinoHawks, who offer the latest online casinos, he said, “I think he could wake up one day and be like, ‘I’m fighting, and I don’t give a damn about nothing.’ Put everything to the side and just go 100 miles per hour in getting in shape and fighting.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Jones has hit the gas from zero to sixty for a fight camp. But Masvidal can’t help but note that “he hasn’t looked in the best shape when I’ve seen him, like fight shape, like how he usually looks. He would definitely have to get in shape.” If you’re betting on “Jon Jones, Next Fight: 2026,” don’t cash that slip just yet.

Masvidal’s confidence in a comeback isn’t exactly sky-high. “Part of me thinks like 60% I think he doesn’t fight, you know?” If that sounds wishy-washy, Jorge makes sure the next part lands. “I don’t think he’s coming back. I think more chances he goes to a rehab and f****** stays there than fights.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Jon Jones of the United States of America gestures ahead before facing Stipe Miocic of the United States of America in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Say what you will about Masvidal – humble he ain’t, but honest he is. Is he taking a shot? Maybe. Or maybe he’s just channeling the MMA realist in all of us. After years of Jones cliffhangers, retirements, and those comebacks, Jorge’s just giving voice to what half the fanbase mutters after every Jon Jones social media post.

Jon Jones’ well-documented history with substance abuse is what fuels the speculation that he might check into rehab again. Over the years, Jones has tested positive for cocaine, and has acknowledged he was a “drug addict,” not just dabbling but actually struggling with addiction behind his rapid-fire fight successes.

Legal troubles like his 2012 DUI and a hit-and-run in 2015, plus a 2025 incident, only heightened concerns, showing a pattern of behavior that often spiraled after career highs. Despite stints in rehab, only a day long, he continues to struggle. This checkered past makes Masvidal’s rehab comment as much a nod to Jones’s real-life struggles as it is to his unpredictability in MMA.

Will Jon Jones fight again or do something only Jon Jones could dream up? If you’re following Jorge Masvidal’s odds, maybe keep your money on “wild card” for now.