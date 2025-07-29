Jon Jones: More Likely to Check Into Rehab Than Step Back Into the Octagon Says UFC Veteran

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jon Jones: More Likely to Check Into Rehab Than Step Back Into the Octagon Says UFC Veteran

Jones is classic Gamebred through and through. Asked for his read on whether MMA fans would ever see Jon Jones back in the Octagon, Masvidal shrugged off any sugar-coating and lobbed a haymaker of an answer.

Jon Jones has a better chance of going to rehab than fighting again

“I have no idea if Jon Jones comes back. I don’t really think yes or no,” Masvidal admitted, sounding much like every fight fan who’s been following Jones’s twisty, turny career arc. “Jon’s a wild man, and proven so.” In the world of MMA where being unpredictable is almost a job requirement, Masvidal seems to think Jones has built his own brand of chaos. According to Jorge, with Jon, you’re just as likely to see a comeback announcement as… well, something a little more tabloid-worthy.

READ MORE:  Dakota Ditcheva Issues Super-Fight Challenge to Valentina Shevchenko for "history-making fight"

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal was speaking to CasinoHawks, who offer the latest online casinos, he said, “I think he could wake up one day and be like, ‘I’m fighting, and I don’t give a damn about nothing.’ Put everything to the side and just go 100 miles per hour in getting in shape and fighting.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Jones has hit the gas from zero to sixty for a fight camp. But Masvidal can’t help but note that “he hasn’t looked in the best shape when I’ve seen him, like fight shape, like how he usually looks. He would definitely have to get in shape.” If you’re betting on “Jon Jones, Next Fight: 2026,” don’t cash that slip just yet.

READ MORE:  Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder Fight Week Odds

Masvidal’s confidence in a comeback isn’t exactly sky-high. “Part of me thinks like 60% I think he doesn’t fight, you know?” If that sounds wishy-washy, Jorge makes sure the next part lands. “I don’t think he’s coming back. I think more chances he goes to a rehab and f****** stays there than fights.”

gettyimages 2185189782 612x612 1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Jon Jones of the United States of America gestures ahead before facing Stipe Miocic of the United States of America in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Say what you will about Masvidal – humble he ain’t, but honest he is. Is he taking a shot? Maybe. Or maybe he’s just channeling the MMA realist in all of us. After years of Jones cliffhangers, retirements, and those comebacks, Jorge’s just giving voice to what half the fanbase mutters after every Jon Jones social media post.

Jon Jones’ well-documented history with substance abuse is what fuels the speculation that he might check into rehab again. Over the years, Jones has tested positive for cocaine, and has acknowledged he was a “drug addict,” not just dabbling but actually struggling with addiction behind his rapid-fire fight successes.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland Scared to Fight Israel Adesanya According to Former UFC Champion

Legal troubles like his 2012 DUI and a hit-and-run in 2015, plus a 2025 incident, only heightened concerns, showing a pattern of behavior that often spiraled after career highs. Despite stints in rehab, only a day long, he continues to struggle. This checkered past makes Masvidal’s rehab comment as much a nod to Jones’s real-life struggles as it is to his unpredictability in MMA.

jon jones laughing i2tvxhl6exl5u1hn 1

Will Jon Jones fight again or do something only Jon Jones could dream up? If you’re following Jorge Masvidal’s odds, maybe keep your money on “wild card” for now.

Jorge Masvidal calls for return fight with UFC star Leon Edwards: 'I'm willing to prove how fragile he is'
Mandatory Credit: Esther Lin – MMA Fighting
READ MORE:  Reinier de Ridder Evicerates Paulo Costa Demanding MSG Showdown "Don’t sit out for another year."

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as DAZN, Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts