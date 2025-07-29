Ciryl Gane Does Not Deserve a Title Shot MMA Veteran “Dissapointed” in the UFC

Does Ciryl Gane deserve a title shot? The UFC heavyweight division is finally moving again, and not everybody’s happy about the new main event. Tom Aspinall, now carrying the shiny “undisputed” label since Jon Jones hit the retirement button, is set to face Ciryl Gane for his first title defense at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. The air’s thick with the scent of opportunity, but not everyone is buying what the UFC’s selling – least of all Jorge Masvidal, who seems ready to hand out matchmaking advice between bites of his post-retirement sandwich.

Jorge Masvidal on Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

Masvidal hasn't minced words about Gane, who is clocking in for his third shot at the big gold belt. He said, "There's never a man that doesn't stand any chance. We have two hands, two feet and I haven't seen Aspinall wrestle much offensively. I think if he takes Gane down, the fight is over in a second. And I wouldn't mind him doing that. I'm really kind of disappointed in the UFC because that's a heavyweight title fight. It just doesn't make sense to me. There's other guys a little more deserving. He just had a title shot, and it didn't go his way."

Gane’s résumé reads like a loop – he’s that slick striker with feet lighter than a featherweight’s and kicks that echo into the next continent, but if you mention grappling, he might check for the exit. In his previous title shots, he fell short: Francis Ngannou grounded him in 2022, and Jon Jones sent him packing within a round in 2023. Since then, Gane picked up a win or two, but critics – Masvidal leading the charge – think other contenders should be getting the phone call for this slot.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Aspinall, on the other glove, has spent more time icing heavyweights in round one than planning ring walks. Champion thanks to a Jones-sized gap at the top and a fresh knockout of Curtis Blaydes, Aspinall’s looking to prove he’s not just the king on paper. He’s younger, faster, and has a grip no striker wants a test of, boasting submission wins and knockouts alike. Still, some point out Aspinall’s own game hasn’t been tested over the championship rounds – he finishes fights so quickly, sometimes the commentary team barely warms up.

For Ciryl Gane, it’s redemption or bust. For Aspinall, it’s his first night as undisputed champ.