Former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones and current middleweight best, Israel Adesanya continued their war of words over the last twenty-four hours, ahead of a much-speculated ‘superfight’ between the two.

Jones, who vacated his 205-pound gold which is now held by Jan Błachowicz – who appeared set to finally make good on a long-awaited move to heavyweight in search of gold a division higher, has been linked even more with a matchup opposite, Adesanya – following the latter’s successful title defence against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 earlier this month.

With the two continuing their heated rivalry on Twitter, Jones claimed Adesanya made “African men look soft” – poked fun at his 2017 kickboxing knockout defeat to Alex Pereira, with Adesanya noting Jones’ history with DWI charges and law enforcement, as well as claiming Jones is an embarrassment to his father, and late mother.

“(Conor) McGregor came and made Ireland look like royalty. You (Israel Adesanya) came and made African men look soft. Get the fu*k out of here.“

McGregor came and made Ireland look like royalty. You came and made African men look soft. Get the fuck out of here

McGregor came and made Ireland look like royalty. You came and made African men look soft. Get the fuck out of here — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 5, 2020

“Since you’re studying me all night see if you can find a photo of me like this.“

Since you’re studying me all night see if you can find a photo of me like this pic.twitter.com/FVmnbWQOza — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 6, 2020

“Spread em’ lol Look at him. Useless example of a human being. All the options but chooses to be a waste man.“

Spread ‘em lol

Look at him. Useless example of a human being. All the options but chooses to be a waste man. pic.twitter.com/hYPTFLiOlC — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 6, 2020

“You’ve embarrassed your father enough. Your mom too. Dutch has way more discipline than their disappointment of a son.“

You’ve embarrassed your father enough. Your mom too.

Dutch has way more discipline than their disappointment of a son. https://t.co/oiNfDfgHpO — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 5, 2020

Jones, who last featured at UFC 247 at the beginning of February, scoring a close, dubious unanimous decision win over Dominick ‘The Devastator’ Reyes, has been campaigning for an immediate title opportunity opposite Stipe Miocic next, however it seems he’ll have to wait in line behind surging contender, Francis’ The Predator’ Ngannou – who last night, offered his services to the promotion for UFC 256 on December 12th. – following the failure of a planned matchup of champion, Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Adesanya, who added Costa to a March title defence over multiple time title hopeful, Yoel Romero – has previously claimed he would be willing to move to heavyweight to follow Jones in search of that previously mentioned ‘superfight’. In terms of his next possible title defence, Adesanya has called for a pairing with Jared Cannonier, if the Texan gets past soon to be common-opponent, Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 254 on October 24.