Francis Ngannou is calling for an end-of-the-year showdown with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Ngannou is on a four-fight winning streak with and has been guaranteed the next crack at the heavyweight title. The only question has been when it will actually take place.

“The Predator” believes that’s a question for the UFC but did reveal in a recent interview that he had requested for a spot at UFC 256 on December 12 which happens to be the last pay-per-view of the year.

“I requested for December 12, which is the last pay-per-view of the year,” Francis Ngannou told The Schmo. “Almost over two months from now. So I’m expecting to have that date.”

UFC 256 was expected to feature a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns but that’s now off after recent developments.

The Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns UFC welterweight title is off on Dec. 12, per sources. It doesn’t have a new date at the moment, but current talk is January of February. Usman needs a little more time. No new main event yet for UFC 256. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2020

A heavyweight title fight between Miocic and Ngannou would be a perfect replacement and a fitting and explosive way to end the UFC calendar in 2020.

As for how the rematch will go, Ngannou will be making sure it’s not a repeat of their 2018 meeting where Miocic used his wrestling to dominate him over five rounds.

“Work a lot on my game and we’ll get a better training camp so that will definitely not happen again,” Ngannou added of what he’s going to do different. “When I look at that fight, I see a lot of opportunities that I could have had if I was ready, well-prepared.”

