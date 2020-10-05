Francis Ngannou is calling for an end-of-the-year showdown with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.
Ngannou is on a four-fight winning streak with and has been guaranteed the next crack at the heavyweight title. The only question has been when it will actually take place.
“The Predator” believes that’s a question for the UFC but did reveal in a recent interview that he had requested for a spot at UFC 256 on December 12 which happens to be the last pay-per-view of the year.
“I requested for December 12, which is the last pay-per-view of the year,” Francis Ngannou told The Schmo. “Almost over two months from now. So I’m expecting to have that date.”
UFC 256 was expected to feature a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns but that’s now off after recent developments.
A heavyweight title fight between Miocic and Ngannou would be a perfect replacement and a fitting and explosive way to end the UFC calendar in 2020.
As for how the rematch will go, Ngannou will be making sure it’s not a repeat of their 2018 meeting where Miocic used his wrestling to dominate him over five rounds.
“Work a lot on my game and we’ll get a better training camp so that will definitely not happen again,” Ngannou added of what he’s going to do different. “When I look at that fight, I see a lot of opportunities that I could have had if I was ready, well-prepared.”
Would you like to see Miocic vs. Ngannou at the end of the year?