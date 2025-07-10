Charles Oliveira Wants Rematch With Former Featherweight Champ in 2025

Charles Oliveira is looking to compete again this calendar year and wants a sequel clash with a former UFC featherweight titleholder. This thought was recently expressed by ‘Do Bronx’ who is less than two weeks removed from his failed attempt to become the first ever two time UFC lightweight champion in history.

This transpired at UFC 317 in the headlining bout with Oliveira falling to Ilia Topuria via strikes less than halfway through the opening round of their bout for the vacant 155 pound crown. That beign said, it seems like the Brazilian mixed martiala rtist is not dwelling on the loss for too long and has already indicated a level of intrigue with fighting one of the main event particpants of UFC 318.

While Max Holloway prepares to defend his BMF title in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in their July 19th pay-per-view main event, the former UFC lightweight champion has indicated an interest to run it back with the Hawaiin fighter as Oliveira said [via AG Fight],

“I think November would be a good time to return. It would be a great fight. He [Max Holloway] said he would fight too, so why not?”

Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and the tale of their first fight

When we encroach onto the 23rd of August, it will mark ten years since Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway previously tested skills with one another inside the octagon. Oliveira vs. Holloway was a contest that took place before either man had garnered the championship accolades that the two generational talents would go on to achieve in their respective weight classes.

Their featherweight fight served as the main event of UFC Fight Night 74 which emanated from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada in the Summer of 2015. The SaskTel Centre was ultimately treated to a pretty brief affair that was halted at the 1:39 mark of the opening round of Oliveira vs. Holloway with the former sustaining a neck/ shoulder injury that resulted in the latter being deemed the victor.

After the relatively inauspicious way the first fight played out and considering how exciting both men have shown themselves to be inside of the cage, a sequel clash between Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway sounds like something that the MMA community could easily sink their teeth into.