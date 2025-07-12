Yoel Romero fight turned down by several fighters, says BKFC president

Combat sports veteran Yoel Romero has been turned down as a potential opponent by a handful of BKFC fighters already, says president David Feldman.

As we now know, Yoel Romero has officially signed for BKFC. While he may be in the twilight of his career, he doesn’t seem to age as normally as most of us do – and he appears to be gearing up for what could prove to be one of his most exciting runs yet.

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like there are a lot of interesting options out there for Yoel Romero. According to David Feldman, though, there are quite a few people who aren’t that interested.

Yoel Romero is not a wanted man

“We have a couple of guys who already turned it down, and then we just had one guy that said he would take it,” Feldman told MMA Junkie. “We don’t know if that fight is going to happen, but I’m very excited about it – especially because he’s going to make his debut Sept. 12 here at the Hard Rock. So in Miami, where he’s from, and to see Yoel Romero with the gloves off, I mean, that’s a dangerous thing.”

Feldman was also pretty happy about the general growth of the promotion.

“It’s amazing,” Feldman said. “It’s just like a testament to never giving up, and that’s the truth because I wanted to quit like 20 times. This is not easy. This is hard. If you’re not 120 percent fully committed to making this thing work, it can’t work. I’m happy we saw it through, because a couple of times we actually hit dead ends, and we were like, ‘This is over,’ and we found a way to keep it going.

“Now I think we’re one of the top combat sports promotions in the entire world. Everybody’s excited about it. We’ve got the biggest guy in all of combat sports as our partner, Conor McGregor, so things are going really, really great for us, and I’m very, very happy where we’re at.

Quotes via MMA Junkie