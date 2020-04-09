Joe Rogan Still Unsure If He’ll Attend ‘Controversial’ UFC 249 Event

Spread the word!













Popular commentator Joe Rogan still seems unsure about if he’ll be working the desk at UFC 249.

UFC President Dana White previously reassured fight fans that Rogan would be in attendance at the event, speaking to TMZ Sports he said. “You cannot listen to anything the media says. Nobody talked to him, they heard him talking on a podcast. So, they start writing stories off a podcast that are full of sh*t. Rogan will be there.”

Speaking for the first time since White’s comments, Rogan still sounded uncertain about if he should work the event or not.

“We don’t know where it is,” he said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I’m trying to figure out what I’m doing, if I’m going to it or not. I don’t know where it is. I don’t even know if it’s in America. I literally right now, as of right now, I don’t know sh*t. I have no information.”

UFC 249, is reportedly set to take place on tribal land at Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Lemoore, California. It will be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. This bout was made after 155lb king Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced off the card due to travel issues.

Rogan spoke openly in regard to his concerns about the event. He believes the close contact between fighters and the near certainty that someone will bleed makes UFC 249 dangerous.

“There’s no social distancing in a f*cking cage fight. They’re on top of each other, sweating in each other’s mouths. If Tony Ferguson’s fighting, there’s going to be blood, for sure. Everybody that fights Tony Ferguson looks like they fell off a train, so there’s going to be blood.

“What if one of those guys test positive? What if Justin Gaethje tests positive? Guy’s supposed to be fighting Ferguson. I have a feeling that if someone did test positive, they would kick them off the card. I shouldn’t say kick them off the card, I should say remove them from the card. I would imagine it has to be the right thing to do, and then you would also have to quarantine the people that worked with him in training camp and you have to test everybody.”

“There’s a lot of people that are upset with it,” Rogan said. “It’s very controversial, the whole thing is very controversial…because they don’t want anybody to do anything out of the norm of social distancing and of quarantining. We’re on lockdown right now.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

