Dana White Confirms Joe Rogan Will Commentate at UFC 249

Dana White has revealed long-time commentator Joe Rogan will be working at UFC 249 on April 18.

The popular podcaster previously said he wouldn’t be commentating at the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience last month, he spoke about the upcoming event and said he wouldn’t be commentating.

“The UFC is talking about putting on a fight on April 18th. I don’t know how they’re gonna do that. I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to do that in the United States. They’re talking about doing it in a place with less than 10 people, just an open arena – I guess someone’s gonna commentate it [but] it’s not gonna be me – and they’re gonna be duking it out in an empty place. And they’re gonna try to do that on the 18th.”

White though claimed Rogan was always on board with commentating at UFC 249 and blamed the media for creating stories out of nothing.

“He did not say that,” Dana White said to TMZ. “Again, you can not listen to anything the media says. Nobody talked to him, they heard him talking on a podcast. So, they start writing stories off a podcast that are full of sh*t. Rogan will be there.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

The news of Rogan’s involvement in UFC 249 came hot on the heels of the announcement of its main event and full fight card. Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will top the bill as they square off for the interim lightweight belt. Beyond them is another 11 great fights making UFC 249 one of the best cards of the year despite the various obstacles that have been put in front of it.

UFC Full Fight Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

Do you believe Dana White when he says Joe Rogan is commentating at UFC 249?