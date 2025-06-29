Dana White unsure on Ilia Topuria fight with Paddy Pimblett after UFC 317, claims face off should not have happened

UFC CEO, Dana White has admitted he’s unsure on a title fight between new lightweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria, and the promotional-perfect contender, Paddy Pimblett off the back of the former’s spectacular title fight win at UFC 317.

Topuria, a former undisputed featherweight kingpin, made history tonight in the main event of UFC 317, landing the lightweight crown.

And becoming the first fighter in promotional history to land two championships as an unbeaten fighter, Topuria made light work of former titleholder, Charles Oliveira.

Dropping and stopping the former gold holder early in the opening round, Topuria felled the Sao Paulo star with a slick hook combination, before following up with a slew of ground strikes for a dominant victory.

And in the immediate aftermath of his win, Topuria called out the likes of Arman Tsarukyan — as well as Pimblett, who joined him in the Octagon following the conclusion of the main event.

Involved in a war of words during their exchange in the cage, Topuria shoved Pimblett in the chest during their showdown, leading to security officials separating the duo.

Dana White non-committal on Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett fight

And himself criticizing the decision to allow Pimblett into the Octagon to square off with Topuria, White then admitted he was unsure if a lightweight title blockbuster between the duo was on the cards next.

“I don’t know who the hell let him (Paddy Pimblett) in there [the Octagon]. That should have never happened,” White told assembled media after UFC 317 of Ilia Topuria’s face off with Paddy Pimblett.