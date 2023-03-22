Joe Rogan claims Jorge Masvidal is a better fighter than UFC great Georges St-Pierre: ‘I think he’s on another level’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has some interesting ideas when it comes to Jorge Masvidal and Georges St-Pierre.

Georges St-Pierre is an all-time great MMA fighter who held the UFC welterweight and middleweight titles in his career. With 13 consecutive victories, the Canadian-born ‘Rush’ was able to defend his title in nine bouts. Along the way, he would defeat notable fighters such as UFC champions Sean Sherk, BJ Penn, Matt Hughes, Michael Bisping, and Johnny Hendricks. These were in addition to his wins over non-champions such as Nick Diaz, Jake Shields, and Carlos Condit, among many others.

Georges St-Pierre or Jorge Masvidal

On his podcast, Rogan was explaining the idea that fighters get better over time. He said:

“I just think the level of competition he faced is higher. GSP was so good he raised the bar, but you look at GSP’s victories. He beat some very good guys, but I think the guys Kamaru Usman beat – Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley — I think they are better.”

Rogan continued:

“Yeah, I think if Masvidal was around at that time he would be dangerous for everybody, I think he is on another level. I think everyone is on another level.” [Transcript courtesy of Talk Sport]

Jorge Masvidal was an active fighter at the same time as Georges St-Pierre. During the title reign of ‘Rush’ between 2008 to 2017, Masvidal would earn a record of 15-10. The two have no opponents in common as ‘Gamebred‘ was unable to become a welterweight or middleweight contender in Strikeforce to face the champions either Nick Diaz or Jake Shields.