Jorge Masvidal set for AEW return, plans to ‘Hurt’ wrestlers ‘For real’

Jorge Masvidal is set to make his return to the squared circle for All Elite Wrestling next month.

‘Gamebred’ is currently slated for a welterweight showdown with No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on April 8. According to the man himself, that won’t be the only time you can see the self-proclaimed BMF champion in action this April. In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Jorge Masvidal revealed that he is returning to the world of professional wrestling and plans to do some real damage to the stars of AEW.

“I can’t tell you that I’ll be in the show, involved in the show (AEW Dynamite on 4/26) but I can tell you as a fan, I’ll definitely be there,” Masvidal confirmed. “Now, if they got time to include this guy because they know that when I come for these wrestlers, none of that fake stuff. I’m trying to hurt them for real, ask Chris Jericho. Ask anybody that gets in the way, I’m trying to hurt them for real and they know it. So, if they want that heat again, it’s cool but I don’t think they wanna see me back in there after what I did.“

Jorge Masvidal Hits Chris Jericho with His Signature Flying Knee

“Tell you the truth, I’m gonna go as a fan because I love their shows,” Masvidal continued. “They got the rowdiest shows when it comes to pro wrestling so I’m gonna be out there definitely just to show love but, I don’t think they want to see that over there. Ever since I did that to Jericho, they’re kind of worried about me” (transcription by Inside the Ropes).“

In September 2021, Jorge Masvidal appeared on an episode of AEW Rampage alongside American Top Team founder Dan Lambert and former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. ‘Gamebred’ involved himself in a tag team match that pitted Chris Jericho and Jake Hager against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Following the contest, Masvidal entered the ring and delivered a flying knee that flattened Jericho, reminiscent of his viral 5-second knockout against Ben Askren in 2019.

It will be a busy month for the two-time UFC title challenger as his promotion, Gamebred Boxing, delivers a stacked lineup of fights on UFC Fight Pass on April 1. Competing at the event are a slew of MMA legends including Paul Daley, Vitor Belfort, ‘Jacare’ Souza, Jose Aldo, and Jeremy Stephens. The card will be headlined by a crossover boxing bout between Roy Jones Jr and Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis.

May will be another important month for Jorge Masvidal as he is expected back in court on May 10 for a pretrial hearing in his alleged assault of Colby Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse last year.