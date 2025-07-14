World’s Strongest Man winner, Eddie Hall, has recently reacted to his recent sparring session with UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. In which he humbly praises the British MMA champion and even pokes light at his attempt at clickbait.

“That was such a humbling experience—getting in the ring with Tom and sharing three two-minute rounds with him. The footwork, the hand speed, his coordination, and his ability to keep the energy low—I’m breathing quite heavy there, and Tom is just normal.” “I did not, in fact, win a fight against Tom, as the title implied—but hey, maybe one day, you never know.”

Eddie Hall is no stranger to taking a beating, having lost his first boxing match against fellow strongman Hafthor Bjornsson. That defeat did not dissuade Eddie Hall from pursuing a journey in the martial arts that has changed his skill and mindset dramatically.

Eddie Hall breaks all stereotypes of the strongman, and that’s an excellent sign.

Despite still dabbling in freakshow events, Eddie has truly tested himself against the best competition he can reasonably face. In a shocking display, he managed to dominate and finish Polish strongman turned regional-Polish MMA icon Mariusz Pudzianowski, who has had over 20 professional MMA fights against decent-level opposition in the KSW promotion. Eddie Hall, despite being a monstrous behemoth, proves that he is not above testing his martial arts mettle against a man his size, and it takes a vast and brave man to do such a thing.