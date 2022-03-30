Former Strikeforce middleweight champion, Jake Shields has revealed what it would take for his teammate, UFC welterweight contender, Nate Diaz to accept a long-rumored professional boxing match against polarizing YouTuber, Jake Paul.

Jake Shields, a member of the “Skrap Pack” alongside both Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz, as well as Gilbert Melendez, and Dave Terrell, last competed professionally back in October 2018 under the PFL (Professional Fighters League) banner, suffering a knockout loss to Ray Cooper.

For Nate Diaz, the Stockton fan-favorite has yet to return to the Octagon since UFC 263 back in June of last year where he suffered his second consecutive loss in the form of a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards.

Jake Shields competed for the UFC welterweight title during his tenure with the organization

Diaz has been tirelessly campaigning for a welterweight grudge match against Dustin Poirier, however, the UFC have yet to book the two together – with Diaz infamously retaining just a single fight on his current contract.

The Californian also recently disclosed his interest in fighting on the upcoming Hawaii visit of Bellator MMA, as well as also calling for his release from the UFC as he grows frustrated with the lack of activity in booking his final contractually obligated fight.

While Diaz’s contract situation continues to trudge along, the one-time lightweight title challenger has been continually linked with a boxing match against the undefeated, Paul, who also issued a call out to the veteran following his sixth round knockout win over Tyron Woodley back in December.

Broaching the subject of a Diaz and Paul boxing match in the future, Jake Shields claimed that Jake Paul would have to land Nate Diaz a payday beyond at least $10 million in order to entice him to compete opposite him.



“I don’t think he’s (Jake Paul) earned it,” Jake Shields told Helen Yee during a recent interview. “Not that Nate (Diaz) wouldn’t fight him. Nate by far is the bigger star, more accomplished, has done so much more. So it’s a fight Jake Paul would have to chase and make it worth his (Nate Diaz) while.”

“Probably if he (Jake Paul) wins a couple more boxing matches,” Jake Shields said. “Nate obviously needs to be out of his contract (with the UFC) as well. And it would have to be a great payday. Imagine… money talks, you know. If he offers enough money it would be a lot more likely to get interest. He’s not going to fight him for five or 10 million.”

