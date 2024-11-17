Jake Paul Slammed for Tyson Fight: ‘Elderly Abuse’ and Lost Respect – Combat Stars Unite: KSI, McGregor, Crawford

A parade of combat sports figures have come out and slammed the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Last night, Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in a fairly one-sided boxing affair. The fight took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and, in all honesty, it wasn’t the showcase that the sport really wanted – or needed.

Tyson was able to have a few moments of joy that were littered throughout the contest but for the most part, it was all about ‘The Problem Child’. He even admitted in the immediate aftermath that he was ‘carrying’ Tyson through portions of the bout, leading to even further confusion amongst fans.

On social media, a string of fighters and notable names came together to voice their outrage at how it all played out.

Texas , United States – 15 November 2024; Jake Paul, left, and Mike Tyson during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Jake Paul slammed by the masses

KSI: “What a sad watch. Whole thing was sad. Mike Tyson is twice the age of Jake Paul ffs. It was never EVER gonna be close. I can’t believe that this elderly abuse was even sanctioned.”

McGregor: “They are eyeing Prichard Colon for next opponent.”

Bellew: “WE are all to blame for this man!! We are all talking and watching! We have to stop this fool! Don’t tune into him until he fights someone who is fit healthy and not a grandfather! Any proper boxing people helping Paul need to look at themselves ffs!! This is just sad.”

Davis: “To the bozo that shared the ring with Mike.. you a whole bozo for this and you didn’t get the job done s***t head..”

On paper, it was a good night for Jake Paul both financially and for his boxing record. Alas, there’s a very real chance that this proves to be a mark against him, especially if he isn’t able to climb the ladder and take on more legitimate competition in the future.

Texas , United States – 15 November 2024; Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)