Conor McGregor’s deleted Post draws outrage amid fallout from Paul vs. Tyson

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor was blasted on social media overnight, after suggesting Jake Paul would likely look to book a fight with former comatose fighter, Prichard Colon following his controversial win over 58-year-old veteran, Mike Tyson.

Improving to 11-1 as a professional overnight, outspoken Ohio native, Paul turned in his latest win as part of a criticized professional boxing career, landing a unanimous decision win over former undisputed heavyweight world champion, Tyson over the course of eight rounds in Arlington, Texas.

And staking his claim for a title fight at a cruiserweight limit against current super middleweight maestro, Canelo Alvarez in the near future — Paul claimed it was the perfect opportunity for him to take on the legendary Mexican pugilist.

“Me vs. Canelo (Alvarez) at 200lb for the cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight, arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson, and it makes so much sense,” Jake Paul told following his fight overnight. “Canelo is on his way out.”

Conor McGregor claims Jake Paul would accept fight with Prichard Colon

“He’s going to want a payday and I want to show the world all the stuff I’ve been talking about beating Canelo is actually true and I’ll have the biggest upset in the history of boxing,” Jake Paul explained. “We’ll fight to really see who is the face because after this event, I’m going to be claiming it.”

However, former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor received his own call out from Paul — this time in mixed martial arts, but the Dubliner received flak for suggesting the former would like to fight the above-mentioned former fighter, Colon next — who was left comatose after receiving a slew of rabbit punches during his infamous 2015 fight with Terrel Williams.

Conor McGregor is facing backlash cuz of a tweet he posted right after the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight.



Prichard Colón is a former professional boxer who suffered a traumatic brain injury back in 2015 during a fight and remained in coma for 221 days due to a brain hemorrhage. pic.twitter.com/Loxc76Xu5k — Z-DRAGON (@IBZDRAGON) November 16, 2024

Himself ruled from a June return against Michael Chandler citing a fractured toe, Conor McGregor has been pegged to return to the Octagon potentially late next year, according to UFC CEO, Dana White, who provided an update on the ex- titleholder’s return earlier this week.