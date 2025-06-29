Arman Tsarukyan vows to finish Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 title success: ‘He knows it’

Number one ranked lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan claims Ilia Topuria pivoted to future pairing with Paddy Pimblett tonight after his win at UFC 317, because he knows he would come unstuck if they fought.

Tsarukyan, the current top contender at the lightweight limit, made weight overnight as an official back-up to tonight’s main event clash between Topuria, and former champion, Charles Oliveira.

Albeit not seeing his services required, Armenian contender, Arman Tsarukyan watched front and center as Topuria would drop and stop Oliveira with a hellacious opening round knockout win to claim the vacant lightweight crown.

And crowning himself as a two-weight champion inside just five years with the promotion, Spanish finisher, Topuria was joined in the Octagon by long-time foe, Paddy Pimblett following his main event win tonight.

Squaring off with the promotional perfect submission threat, Topuria shoved Pimblett during their face-off during a war of words — appearing to angle toward a grudge fight with the outspoken Liverpool grappler.

And as a result, it seems both number one ranked challenger, Tsarukyan and former interim champion, Justin Gaethje will be overlooked by Topuria, in favor of a blockbuster pairing with Pimblett, next.

However, as far as Armenian force, Tsarukyan is concerned, Topuria is most definitely fearful of fighting him in the future — vowing to become the first fighter to beat the new lightweight kingpin.

Arman Tsarukyan vows to finish Ilia Topuria in title fight after UFC 317

“It was never supposed to be Charles (Oliveira). I can finish Ilia (Topuria), simple as that,” Arman Tsarukyan posted on his official X account. “And he knows it too. That’s why he’s avoiding the real #1 contender.”

It was never supposed to be Charles. I can finish Ilia, simple as that. And he knows it too. That’s why he’s avoiding the real #1 contender. — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) June 29, 2025

Himself slated to headline UFC 311 at the beginning of the year in a rematch with former champion, Islam Makhachev, Tsarukyan withdrew from the pairing just two days out from the event, citing a back injury suffered whilst cutting weight ahead of the pairing in California.