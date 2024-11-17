Conor McGregor Loses $1M Bet Backing Mike Tyson Over Jake Paul

Conor McGregor lost a $1 million bet as a result of Mike Tyson falling short against Jake Paul last night.

As we all know, Conor McGregor is partial to a bet from time to time. In addition to all of his other exploits outside of the cage, he also enjoys gambling. Sometimes, and by sometimes we mean most of the time, he takes after Drake by putting down absolutely outrageous amounts of money.

It doesn’t surprise us, and it shouldn’t surprise you either, given just how much money Conor McGregor is worth these days. He absolutely does not need to compete in mixed martial arts again, and if you needed further proof of that, just go and take a look at some of the bets he’s making.

This weekend, he decided to place a bet on Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul. In this since-deleted tweet he confirms the bet, which has now lost.

Conor McGregor loses Mike Tyson bet

“My two fight bets this weekend! Tyson KO, Jones Stoppage. $1million double on @Duelbits #bestodds”

Alas, things didn’t quite pan out for him as Tyson was soundly defeated by Jake Paul via decision. It wasn’t the most attractive fight to watch, and it was far from it in fact, but Paul still did enough to get himself over the finish line.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Conor McGregor continues to put down these incredible lump sums every since week. We know that he’s good for the money but at the same time, not a lot of them are paying off right now.

Either way, the real focus is on what’s next for Jake Paul’s boxing endeavor. He’s been heavily criticized in the wake of the Tyson win and even though a lot of people tuned in to see it on Netflix, the majority of them probably came away feeling pretty disappointed.