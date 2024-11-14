Conor McGregor claims he was ‘Beyond petrified’ amid rape allegations, confirms cocaine use

Mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor has claimed during today’s civil case brought against him in the High Court how he was “beyond petrified” to learn NIkita Hand had accused him of rape following an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in December 2018.

McGregor, along with James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh both took to the witness box today in Dublin, facing accusations of raping the plaintiff, Hand during an alleged incident in a penthouse suite of the Beacon Hotel in Dublin six years ago.

Making his second appearance in the witness box this afternoon in Dublin, McGregor confirmed during yesterday’s proceedings how he had engaged in consensual sex with Hand, describing the intercourse as “athletic”.

Facing examination from SC (senior counsel) for Ms Hand, John Gordon this afternoon, Conor McGregor confirmed he had replied “no comment” to more than 100 questions whilst speaking with An Garda Siochana in the month following the alleged incident, upon advise from his solicitors. (via IrishMirror)

Confirming he had stopped off at his co-defendant, Lawrence’s house before travelling to the Beacon Hotel, McGregor confirmed he, Ms. Hand and her friend, Danielle Kealey all took cocaine, with Lawrence denying the UFC fighter received cocaine from him or his house.

Conor McGregor says he was “beyond petrified” amid rape accusations

Revealing why he had replied “no comment” to numerous questions posed by investigating Gardai, McGregor claimed he was “beyond petrified” by accusations made against him by Ms Hand.

“I would have loed to go to the top of the mountain with a microphone and shout from the hilltops about the series of allegations,” Conor McGregor explained whilst in the witness box. “It is the first time it has happened to me in my life.”

Both McGregor and his co-defendant Lawrence have denied accusations of rape brought against them by Ms Hand, with legal proceedings to continue tomorrow morning in Dublin.