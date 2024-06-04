Jake Paul claims to know ‘A Lot’ about the ongoing Conor McGregor drama: ‘They’ll figure it out’

Jake Paul claims to have some insider information on all the drama surrounding Conor McGregor and his recently canceled press conference in Dublin.

On June 29, the Irish megastar is scheduled to step back inside the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years for a long-awaited clash with former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler. However, those plans now appear to be up in the air after McGregor reportedly backed out of a press event in his home country that would have seen him and his opponent go face-to-face for the first time since their stint on The Ultimate Fighter last year.

McGregor has since released a statement and The MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani attempted to shed some additional light on the situation, but as of right now, UFC 303‘s headliner appears to be in real jeopardy.

Taking to social media, Jake Paul claimed to know “a lot” about the ongoing situation with Conor McGregor but was unwilling to spill the tea.

“Heard they were celebrating the rescheduling of Paul [vs] Tyson,” Paul wrote on X. “People keep asking me about Conor McGregor [at] UFC 303. Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly. For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. “That’s their world, and you know, they get pissed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for them and they’ll figure it out.”

Jake Paul is no stranger to postponements

Jake Paul is certainly no stranger to seeing the postponement of a big-money fight. Recently, it was announced that his highly anticipated scrap with legendary pugilist ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson was put on the back burner after the former heavyweight world champion suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight.

A new date is expected to be announced within the next few weeks.