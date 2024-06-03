Ariel Helwani insists cancelation of Conor McGregor’s press event in Dublin was not drug or alcohol related

Ariel Helwani has offered some insight on the sudden cancelation of the Dublin press conference that was set to feature Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s first face-off.

Hours before the special event was scheduled to down down, the UFC announced on social media that it had been postponed. No reason was given nor did the promotion offer a new date.

Considering Conor McGregor’s long history of bowing out of media obligations, the news came as little shock to fight fans, but it immediately caused widespread speculation with some suggesting that the Irishman’s late nights or a potential anti-doping violation could be the culprit.

Addressing the situation on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, Helwani was not able to reveal what ultimately caused the postponement but assured everyone that there was no “salacious story” surrounding the decision.

“I can tell you right now with 100% certainty that nothing in regards to legal issues, an incident of any kind, drama of any kind, criminal thing of any kind, fight of any kind, alcohol and this and that,” Helwani said. “None of that is at play here. There is no salacious story. There is no great drama. Nothing’s going to come out. There’s no egg on anyone’s face. Nothing of that sort, in regards to out-of-athletic activities. “I can also tell you there’s nothing regarding any sort of drug testing or anti-doping. Nothing like that. The press conference was postponed today due to an issue that has precluded it from happening so the questions now are A) Are they doing to pick a new day and B) will this effect June 29?”

Ariel Helwani insists Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is still on for June 29

Helwani also pointed out that “as of right now,” McGregor’s scrap with Chandler at UFC 303 is still on the docket.

“As of right this second, June 29 is still on, but let’s see what happens,” Helwani added. “It’s still 26 days away and it’s all kind of developing as we speak, but as of right now [the fight] is still on and hopefully, we get more information.”

With McGregor’s first appearance in nearly three years already generating “way over” $20 million at the gate, UFC CEO Dana White will likely do everything he can to make sure that ‘Mystic Mac’ makes the walk on June 29.