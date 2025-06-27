Watch: Jake Paul Storms Off Piers Morgan’s Show: ‘I Don’t Give a **** About Your Show, Dumb*ss’

Jake Paul’s explosive exit from Piers Morgan’s show was less a graceful bow-out and more a fireworks display of ego and offense, with both host and guest tossing verbal grenades until one finally stormed off, leaving viewers with the distinct impression that diplomacy was not on the evening’s agenda.

Jake Paul vs. Piers Morgan

The virtual interview, aired on Piers Morgan Uncensored ahead of Paul’s upcoming bout with Julio César Chávez Jr., quickly devolved into a clash of personalities. Morgan, ever the provocateur, wasted little time needling Paul’s boxing credentials, suggesting that the only “proper boxer” the YouTuber-turned-pugilist had ever faced was Tommy Fury, and, Morgan pointed out, Fury had beaten him. “I think the problem here, Piers, is that you think your opinion matters,” Paul shot back, signaling that the gloves were off, even if the fight wasn’t until Saturday.

Morgan, undeterred, pressed further, questioning whether Jake Paul could have survived even ten seconds in the ring with Mike Tyson in his prime. Paul, who had faced off against a 58-year-old Tyson in a much-publicised bout last year, bristled at the implication. “This is not a joke. I’m knocking out the best of the best,” Paul insisted, before turning the focus onto Morgan himself. “You versus going to the gym. You’re still a fatass,” Jake Paul quipped.

Piers Morgan cooked Jake Paul and made him leave😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5iAqzLGkOB — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 27, 2025

The exchange grew increasingly personal. Morgan, perhaps sensing blood in the water, cited comments from Canelo Álvarez, who had reportedly suggested Paul would be outmatched by a serious boxer. Jake Paul, in turn, dismissed Álvarez as a “5’8 little peon,” and insisted, “People don’t realize I’m a real killer. I really fing do this s.” The conversation, already teetering on the edge of civility, finally tipped over when Paul made it clear he was only there for the exposure.

“I’m just doing your show to sell pay-per-views. I don’t give a f*** about your show, dumbass. This is a business enterprise,” he declared, before abruptly hanging up and leaving Morgan to address a suddenly empty screen.

Morgan, never one to be left speechless, recovered quickly. “Thanks, Jake. I really enjoyed that, and best of luck to Julio, please knock him out for all of us,” he quipped, drawing a line under the evening’s entertainment.