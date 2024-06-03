Conor McGregor releases statement amid UFC 303 presser fiasco: ‘It was cancelled due to obstacles outside of our control’

ByRoss Markey
Conor McGregor addresses UFC 303 presser fiasco it was cancelled due to obstacles out of our control

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has addressed the cancelling of a pre-fight press conference ahead of his UFC 303 return in Dublin this evening, claiming “obstacles” out of the promotion’s and fighter’s control led to the event’s cancellation. 

Overnight, the UFC released an official statement confirming how their slated press event – featuring McGregor and incoming opponent, Michael Chandler, set to take place at 5pm GMT from the 3Arena, had been postponed.

Conor UFC 285 Icon Sportswire

“Dear UFC fans-” UFC posted on their official X account. “The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday, June 3rd. in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. -Thank you.”

READ MORE:  Breaking - Jake Paul boxing fight with Mike Tyson postponed amid health scare for heavyweight knockout icon

And amid speculation regarding the cancellation of the event, McGregor reportedly had himself cancelled media obligations with broadcast partners of the UFC, prior to the press conference’s cancellation.

Conor UFC 264 Press 1

Furthermore, reports also claimed that today’s cancellation of the Dublin press event had nothing to do with alcohol or drug-related issues for McGregor – despite continued speculation from fans and critics on social media.

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev urged to fight Conor McGregor by his coach after UFC 302 win: 'I want to see him get beat'

Conor McGregor addresses UFC 303 presser postponement

Addressing the event’s postponement tonight, McGregor apologized to fans, before confirming he would still make his return to the Octagon at UFC 303 in a scheduled fight against Chandler on the 29. of this month in Las Vegas.

Michael Chandler vows to retire Conor McGregor in summer UFC fight I got you fam 93 days
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“In consultation with the UFC, today’s press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon.” 

READ MORE:  Video - Proud father Conor McGregor shares clip of Conor Jr. earning his first BJJ stripe at SBG Ireland

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 presser being cancelled?

READ MORE:  MMA officially recognized in Thailand with development of MMA association

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts