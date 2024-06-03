Conor McGregor releases statement amid UFC 303 presser fiasco: ‘It was cancelled due to obstacles outside of our control’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has addressed the cancelling of a pre-fight press conference ahead of his UFC 303 return in Dublin this evening, claiming “obstacles” out of the promotion’s and fighter’s control led to the event’s cancellation.

Overnight, the UFC released an official statement confirming how their slated press event – featuring McGregor and incoming opponent, Michael Chandler, set to take place at 5pm GMT from the 3Arena, had been postponed.

“Dear UFC fans-” UFC posted on their official X account. “The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday, June 3rd. in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. -Thank you.”

The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will… pic.twitter.com/nIXRIZl5pv — UFC (@ufc) June 3, 2024

And amid speculation regarding the cancellation of the event, McGregor reportedly had himself cancelled media obligations with broadcast partners of the UFC, prior to the press conference’s cancellation.

Furthermore, reports also claimed that today’s cancellation of the Dublin press event had nothing to do with alcohol or drug-related issues for McGregor – despite continued speculation from fans and critics on social media.

Conor McGregor addresses UFC 303 presser postponement

Addressing the event’s postponement tonight, McGregor apologized to fans, before confirming he would still make his return to the Octagon at UFC 303 in a scheduled fight against Chandler on the 29. of this month in Las Vegas.

“In consultation with the UFC, today’s press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon.”

In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 3, 2024

