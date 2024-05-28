Conor McGregor eases fan concern ahead of UFC 303 fight amid party footage: ‘Jaws are getting smashed’

Amid concern from fans across social media for former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 303 next month, the former gold holder claims “jaws are getting smashed” in his fierce clash with Michael Chandler.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, returns to the Octagon at the end of June, headlining UFC 303 in a welterweight tangle opposite veteran foe, Chandler.

Snapping a three-year hiatus in tandem with his return to the welterweight limit, McGregor has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to common-foe, Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

However, over the course of the weekend, fans on social media expressed their concern for McGregor, who posted footage of himself partying into the early hours at his Black Forge Inn public house in Dublin, as well as appearing to reach into a female’s blouse.

Conor McGregor vows to “smash” Michael Chandler’s jaw at UFC 303

And predicting a knockout victory over Chandler early in their clash at UFC 303, McGregor responded to fan outcry overnight, claiming he is built different than other fighters, and plans to smash both “jaws” and “records” during International Fight Week.

“Some a just built different,” Conor McGregor wrote on his official Instagram account. “I am only now coming into my own. June 29th, records and jaw’s (sic) are getting smashed. Onwards and upwards! #FightingIrish”

Sharing his thoughts on McGregor’s antics over the weekend, UFC bantamweight contender and fellow Irish star, Caolan Loughran criticized the Dubliner for his apparent lack of respect for the sport, blasting him for being “blind drunk” just weeks from his return.

However, former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping claimed that while McGregor is a less than ideal scenario to find himself partying so close to a fight – the veteran striker will likely be “fine” when it comes to sharing the Octagon with Chandler.

