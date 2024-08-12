Israel Adesanya Slams Dricus du Plessis for ‘Privileged Life’ in South Africa

Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Dricus Du Plessis for his privileged life in South Africa.

Adesanya is looking to reclaim his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 305 in Perth, Australia on Saturday. It’s an intriguing matchup, and in the lead-up to the bout, the two have traded shots with one another.

Now, ahead of UFC 305, Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Du Plessis for living a privileged life in South Africa.

“I want him to take accountability for his remarks,” Israel Adesanya told TMZ Sports (via MMAFighting). “Abdul Razak [Alhassan] said it before his fight about three weeks ago, saying, ‘I respect Dricus, but he’s a b*tch for what he said.’ He’s a b*tch. Because Dricus is saying, ‘I trained in Africa. I do this in Africa,’ and people like Razak and myself who are forced to flee our own country because of a better opportunity, he’ll never understand that because he lives behind the f*cking gates of his privileged life in South Africa, and he’s able to do that there.

“So, someone like Francis [Ngannou], who had to cross the desert to go overseas to go train. If you know Francis’ story, you can’t call him not a real African champion because he didn’t train in Africa. Like, bro. Are you f*cking kidding?” he concluded. “The guy got sent back out to the desert six, seven times to go die, and he survived.”

The press conference for UFC 305 will be a must-watch as the two do not like one another.

Israel Adesanya plans to take Dricus Du Plessis’ head off

Israel Adesanya enters UFC 305 as the slight betting favorite as he looks to reclaim his middleweight title.

Heading into the bout, Adesanya says he won’t just win, but he plans to take Du Plessis’ head off to get the win.

“You said I’m looking to be the first three-time UFC middleweight champion. I’m not looking to do that. I’m looking to take his head off,” Adesanya said on ‘The Rock‘ (via SI). “That’s all I’m looking to do. I’m going after him, and this is not wolf tickets. I feel different. So, I just wanna go in there, and I have nothing to lose. That keeps me free. I’ve already been the champion once.”

Adesanya hasn’t fought since September of last year when he suffered a decision loss to Sean Strickland to lose his middleweight title.