Israel Adesanya Next Fight: Who, Where, and When

The Nigerian-Kiwi athlete will next be competing to recapture the UFC middleweight world title at UFC 305 against the current division champion.

Israel Adesanya Next Fight

Israel Adesanya’s next fight is set to take place against Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title. This highly anticipated bout is scheduled for August 17, 2024, at UFC 305, which will be held at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Who is Israel Adesanya Fighting Next?

Israel Adesanya will next be fighting the UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, of South Africa. There has been plenty of trash talk leading into the bad-blood showdown. The Last Stylbender’ is the former middleweight champion who lost his title and regained it against the heavy-handed Alex Pereira. Next, Adesanya lost his crown to Sean Strickland, who then lost to Dricus du Plessis.

At UFC 305, Israel Adesanya will be looking to reclaim his UFC middleweight title against the South African-born champion. Du Plessis is a grappling heavy fighter who is adept on the feet. Given his strength and ability to mix striking and grappling, he is a formidable opponent for anyone. The South African athlete has notable wins over Darren Till, Robert Whittaker, and Strickland, among others.

When is Israel Adesanya’s Next Fight?

The main card for UFC 305, which is Israel Adesanya Next Fight, will begin at 10 p.m. ET, with the Adesanya vs. Du Plessis fight expected to take place around 12:30 a.m. ET, depending on the duration of the preceding fights.

Time Zones for UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya

The main event between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 is scheduled for August 17, 2024. Here’s how the event times break down across different time zones:

United States (Eastern Time – ET): Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. Prelims: 8:00 p.m. Main Card: 10:00 p.m. Main Event: Approximately 12:30 a.m. (August 18)

United States (Pacific Time – PT): Early Prelims: 3:30 p.m. Prelims: 5:00 p.m. Main Card: 7:00 p.m. Main Event: Approximately 9:30 p.m.

Australia (Australian Western Standard Time – AWST): Early Prelims: 6:30 a.m. (August 18) Prelims: 8:00 a.m. Main Card: 10:00 a.m. Main Event: Approximately 12:30 p.m.

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): Early Prelims: 12:30 a.m. (August 18) Prelims: 2:00 a.m. Main Card: 4:00 a.m. Main Event: Approximately 6:30 a.m.



Israel Adesanya Next Fight: How to Watch UFC 305

For those looking to catch the action live, here are the viewing options: