Islam Makhachev offers summer title fight to UFC 313 star: ‘I like this idea’

Off the back of his UFC 311 victory last weekend, Islam Makhachev has identified soon-to-return former interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje as an ideal opponent for him next — urging the former to return to winning ways at UFC 313 in March to secure himself a summer title shot.

Islam Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one under the banner of the promotion, returned to action last weekend in the main event of UFC 311.

Meeting with Brasilia favorite, Renato Moicano on just a day’s notice after the withdrawal from slated opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, Russian star, Islam Makhachev stopped the former with a first round D’Arce choke submission win at the Intuit Dome in California.

Justin Gaethje offered summer title fight by Islam Makhachev

And linked with a title rematch against either the above-mentioned, Tsarukyan or former champion, Charles Oliveira, Islam Makahchev shut down a title clash with both next, instead offering Gaethje a shot at his throne should be beat Dan Hooker over five rounds at UFC 313 in two months’ time.

“I like this idea because I haven’t fought Justin (Gaethje) yet… I’ve already fought [Oliveira and Tsarukyan], and preparing for the same opponent is not such a big motivation,” Islam Makhachev told Ushatayka during a recent interview. “But if Gaethje shows himself well in the next fight, we can meet.”

Himself sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 300 last year, Arizona striker, Gaethje most recently dropped the symbolic BMF championship in a stunning fifth round buzzer-beating knockout loss to former featherweight gold holder, Max Holloway in Las Vegas.

Booked to co-headline UFC 313 in March, Gaethje will take on City Kickboxing striker, Hooker — who boldly claims he is a “dangerous” opponent for him to be facing in his return to action.

“I’m a Justin Gaethje fan, and yeah, obviously appreciate him taking this fight, obviously,” Dan Hooker told Submission Radio during a recent interview. “Like, it’s a dangerous fight for him. I respect them for I respect them for accepting this fight. When I feel like there would have been easier fights for him out there. So credit credit to him and his team.”

“He’s got some beautiful counters, some beautiful leads and yeah, I think his skill is, is often underestimated by a lot of fans, which I feel like, as is mine,” Dan Hooker explained. “Yeah, it’s it’s more. Like, I know full well that it’s two fighters that in there that are either going to win or they’re going to guard on the shield, they’re going to die trying. There’s two fighters that that step in. They’re prepared to die and have accepted that and who are at peace with that. That’s why the fans are so excited for this fight and That’s why I’m excited for this flight. So it’s it’s either win or I go out swinging. That’s that’s the two ways at this end.”